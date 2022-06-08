Taylor Hawkins' Wife Alison Breaks Silence On Drummer's Death

It's been more than two months since Taylor Hawkins unexpectedly passed away at age 50, and while it undoubtedly shocked the music community it's hard to imagine how his family must be feeling.

After announcing that they were planning two tribute concerts to honor the late drummer, Foo Fighters shared a statement from Taylor's wife Alison Hawkins — her first since his death.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she continued (the couple share three children: Oliver, 16, Annabelle, 13 and Everleigh, 8). “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

“Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created,” Alison concluded her message. “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

The tribute shows are scheduled to take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. See Alison's statement below.