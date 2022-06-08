This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Alabama
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2022
A Saraland restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Alabama.
The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Barnyard Buffet as the top choice for Alabama.
"At the popular down-home Southern-style Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, Alabama, you’ll find more than 40 offerings from two hot bars, with something new every day of the week," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "There’s always fried chicken and fish, hush puppies, pot roast, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and candied yams along with a wide variety of meats, soups, fried treats and vegetables. There are also plenty of weekend specials (including a Sunday spread that looks like a great Southern Thanksgiving table) and the weekend breakfast buffet is also popular. The price tops out at just over $13."
Here is the Daily Meal's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Barnyard Buffet (Saraland)
- Alaska- Gold Creek Salmon Bake (Juneau)
- Arizona- Wandering Horse Buffet (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Brown's Country Store and Restaurant (Benton)
- California- Hae Jang Chon (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Los Cabos II (Denver)
- Connecticut- Evergreens at the Simsbury Inn (Simsbury)
- Delaware- Deerfield (Newark)
- Florida- The Circle (Palm Beach)
- Georgia- Nori Nori (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- 100 Sails (Honolulu)
- Idaho- China Grand Buffet (Boise)
- Illinois- Warsaw Inn European Buffet (Lynwood)
- Indiana- The Journey (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Americana (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Cinzetti's (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- J. Graham's Café (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase (New Orleans)
- Maine- Harraseeket Inn (Freeport)
- Maryland- Hooper's Crab House (West Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen (Boston)
- Michigan- The Grand Hotel Main Dining Room (Mackinac Island)
- Minnesota- Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant (Melrose and Sartell)
- Mississippi- Palace Buffet (Biloxi)
- Missouri- PeachTree Restaurant (Kansas City)
- Montana- Soup and Such (Billings)
- Nebraska- Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet (various locations)
- Nevada- Bacchanal Buffet, Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Foundry (Manchester)
- New Jersey- The Borgata Buffet, The Borgata (Atlantic City)
- New Mexico- Tomato Café (Albuquerque)
- New York- Becco (New York City)
- North Carolina- Casey's Buffet (Wilmington)
- North Dakota- Passage to India (Fargo)
- Ohio- Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen (Mount Hope)
- Oklahoma- Mt. Everest Cuisines (Edmond)
- Oregon- Abhiruchi (Beaverton)
- Pennsylvania- Shady Maple Smorgasbord (East Earl)
- Rhode Island- The Nordic (Charlestown)
- South Carolina- Captain George's Seafood Restaurant (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Sanaa's Gourmet (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Brook Shaw's Old Country Store (Jackson)
- Texas- Allen's Family Style Meals (Sweetwater)
- Utah- The Roof Restaurant (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- J. Morgan's Steakhouse (Montpelier)
- Virginia- Michie Tavern (Charlottesville)
- Washington- Salty's on Alki Beach (Seattle)
- Washington, D.C.- Seasons
- West Virginia- Quinet's (New Martinsville)
- Wisconsin- North Country Steak Buffet (La Crosse)
- Wyoming- Bar J Chuckwagon (Wilson)