This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Alabama

A Saraland restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Alabama.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Barnyard Buffet as the top choice for Alabama.

"At the popular down-home Southern-style Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, Alabama, you’ll find more than 40 offerings from two hot bars, with something new every day of the week," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "There’s always fried chicken and fish, hush puppies, pot roast, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and candied yams along with a wide variety of meats, soups, fried treats and vegetables. There are also plenty of weekend specials (including a Sunday spread that looks like a great Southern Thanksgiving table) and the weekend breakfast buffet is also popular. The price tops out at just over $13."

