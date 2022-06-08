This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Connecticut

A Simsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Connecticut.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Evergreens at the Simsbury Inn as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Evergreens in Simsbury, Connecticut, is located inside a spectacular hotel called Simsbury Inn, and its Sunday brunch buffet is remarkable," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "Crêpes suzette, made-to-order Belgian waffles and omelets, carved sirloin and turkey, lobster mac and cheese, sesame-crusted salmon, veal scallopini, poached eggs with grilled steak, and a massive variety of desserts among plenty of other rotating specialties are yours for the taking."

Here is the Daily Meal's full list of the best dish in every state: