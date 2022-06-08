This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2022
A Simsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Connecticut.
The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Evergreens at the Simsbury Inn as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Evergreens in Simsbury, Connecticut, is located inside a spectacular hotel called Simsbury Inn, and its Sunday brunch buffet is remarkable," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "Crêpes suzette, made-to-order Belgian waffles and omelets, carved sirloin and turkey, lobster mac and cheese, sesame-crusted salmon, veal scallopini, poached eggs with grilled steak, and a massive variety of desserts among plenty of other rotating specialties are yours for the taking."
Here is the Daily Meal's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Barnyard Buffet (Saraland)
- Alaska- Gold Creek Salmon Bake (Juneau)
- Arizona- Wandering Horse Buffet (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Brown's Country Store and Restaurant (Benton)
- California- Hae Jang Chon (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Los Cabos II (Denver)
- Connecticut- Evergreens at the Simsbury Inn (Simsbury)
- Delaware- Deerfield (Newark)
- Florida- The Circle (Palm Beach)
- Georgia- Nori Nori (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- 100 Sails (Honolulu)
- Idaho- China Grand Buffet (Boise)
- Illinois- Warsaw Inn European Buffet (Lynwood)
- Indiana- The Journey (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Americana (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Cinzetti's (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- J. Graham's Café (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase (New Orleans)
- Maine- Harraseeket Inn (Freeport)
- Maryland- Hooper's Crab House (West Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen (Boston)
- Michigan- The Grand Hotel Main Dining Room (Mackinac Island)
- Minnesota- Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant (Melrose and Sartell)
- Mississippi- Palace Buffet (Biloxi)
- Missouri- PeachTree Restaurant (Kansas City)
- Montana- Soup and Such (Billings)
- Nebraska- Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet (various locations)
- Nevada- Bacchanal Buffet, Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Foundry (Manchester)
- New Jersey- The Borgata Buffet, The Borgata (Atlantic City)
- New Mexico- Tomato Café (Albuquerque)
- New York- Becco (New York City)
- North Carolina- Casey's Buffet (Wilmington)
- North Dakota- Passage to India (Fargo)
- Ohio- Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen (Mount Hope)
- Oklahoma- Mt. Everest Cuisines (Edmond)
- Oregon- Abhiruchi (Beaverton)
- Pennsylvania- Shady Maple Smorgasbord (East Earl)
- Rhode Island- The Nordic (Charlestown)
- South Carolina- Captain George's Seafood Restaurant (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Sanaa's Gourmet (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Brook Shaw's Old Country Store (Jackson)
- Texas- Allen's Family Style Meals (Sweetwater)
- Utah- The Roof Restaurant (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- J. Morgan's Steakhouse (Montpelier)
- Virginia- Michie Tavern (Charlottesville)
- Washington- Salty's on Alki Beach (Seattle)
- Washington, D.C.- Seasons
- West Virginia- Quinet's (New Martinsville)
- Wisconsin- North Country Steak Buffet (La Crosse)
- Wyoming- Bar J Chuckwagon (Wilson)