This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Maryland

A West Ocean City restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Maryland.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Hooper's Crab House as the top choice for Maryland.

"Ocean City, Maryland, destination Hooper’s Crab House is open only for the summer season, and while its local seafood dishes are always praiseworthy, it’s the All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast that really puts it over the top," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "For $45, you’ll be treated to a never-ending cavalcade of house-seasoned steamed crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn on the cob and hush puppies. When it comes to great seafood shacks, it doesn’t get much better than this."

