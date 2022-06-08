This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia.

"Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it can trace its Charlottesville, Virginia, roots to the 18th century," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "The restaurant is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., when a bountiful buffet of classic Southern fare is offered. Dishes include Southern fried chicken, smoked pulled pork, black-eyed peas with country ham, cornbread, biscuits and vegetable soup."

Here is the Daily Meal's full list of the best dish in every state: