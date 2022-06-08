This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.

Livability searched the country to find the best hidden bars around, compiling a list of the top must-visit secret bar in each state, from movie-themed spots to those that require you to answer a riddle to enter. According to the site:

"Speakeasies and secret bars are growing in popularity, and cities across the country are getting in on the action. We scoured every state to pinpoint the best of the best secret bars and speakeasies in America ... and, more importantly, how to get in."

So which hidden bar was named the best in Louisiana?

Polo Club Lounge

To find the Polo Club Lounge, all you need to do is head to the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans and walk up the stairs. Described by NewOrleans.com as having an atmosphere similar to a "sophisticated English club," the lounge offers live music, elevated pub fare, and classic cocktails sure keep you coming back for more.

Here's what Livability had to say:

"Upon entering the grand Windsor Court Hotel, head up the stairs to find the Polo Club Lounge situated across from The Grill Room. Immerse yourself in plush surroundings, including overstuffed furniture and dark woods that harken to an old English club. Even better than the gorgeous decor? This is the place in New Orleans for a Sazerac. Order the lounge's signature drink, the Pinhook Sazerac, and relax as live jazz musicians serenade you. Heaven."

To see the full list of the best hidden bars around the country, check out the website here.