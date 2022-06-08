This Is The Best Small Town For A Summer Vacation In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 8, 2022

Coronado Beach and the Coronado Bridge and Chula Vista
Photo: Getty Images

The best small town to spend a Summer vacation at in California provides the best of both worlds. It is a refreshing drive away from the city, while also hosting multiple events throughout the season that make it feel just as lively.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best small town for a Summer vacation in California is Coronado. Coronado is located just outside of San Diego, and offers a similar vibe. It is a positive change of pace filled with shops, diners, and museums to explore at your leisure. There is always some kind of live music event going downtown in the Summertime.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best Summer vacation town in California:

"With approximately 20,192 residents, Coronado is the little sibling to San Diego. Though close in proximity, visiting this town will make you feel a universe away from the hustle and bustle of the Southern California city. Here you'll find gin-clear waters lapping the shores of pristine beaches and a quaint main street (Orange Avenue) that will have you happily distracted for hours with boutiques, eateries, galleries, theaters, and the Coronado Museum of History & Art. And given the town's compact size, you can walk or bike practically anywhere. FYI: During the summer months, visitors can listen to live music every weekend afternoon at the Ferry Landing."

For more information regarding the best American small towns to vacation visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.