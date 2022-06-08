This Is The Best Small Town For A Summer Vacation In California

The best small town to spend a Summer vacation at in California provides the best of both worlds. It is a refreshing drive away from the city, while also hosting multiple events throughout the season that make it feel just as lively.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best small town for a Summer vacation in California is Coronado. Coronado is located just outside of San Diego, and offers a similar vibe. It is a positive change of pace filled with shops, diners, and museums to explore at your leisure. There is always some kind of live music event going downtown in the Summertime.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best Summer vacation town in California:

"With approximately 20,192 residents, Coronado is the little sibling to San Diego. Though close in proximity, visiting this town will make you feel a universe away from the hustle and bustle of the Southern California city. Here you'll find gin-clear waters lapping the shores of pristine beaches and a quaint main street (Orange Avenue) that will have you happily distracted for hours with boutiques, eateries, galleries, theaters, and the Coronado Museum of History & Art. And given the town's compact size, you can walk or bike practically anywhere. FYI: During the summer months, visitors can listen to live music every weekend afternoon at the Ferry Landing."

