This Texas City Is Finally Getting Its First H-E-B

One North Texas town is finally getting its first H-E-B grocery store. The Star-Telegram reported that H-E-B is finally coming to Fort Worth.

The newest location is set to be built at Parkside at Alliance Town Center on the north side. Joining the store will be a Torchy's Tacos, CAVA, Black Rifle Coffee Company, and Dash Nail Spa. The other restaurants and stores are anticipated to be open by early 2023, according to a news release.

The release said that the construction will be part of a 30,000-square-foot and entertainment destination in the "heart of Alliance Town Center." A deed document says that H-E-B agreed to build a store in Alliance by August of 2026.

Mark Miller, senior vice president of retail development at Hillwood, said in the release:

"Parkside at Alliance Town Center continues to be a destination for the region and I’m excited to welcome some new additions to serve our growing community. Torchy’s, CAVA, Black Rifle and Dash Nail Spa diversify our existing retail, restaurant and entertainment options, promoting strong community engagement and building upon Alliance Town Center’s vibrant atmosphere."