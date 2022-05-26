H-E-B Committing To Huge Donation For Victims Of Uvalde School Shooting

By Ginny Reese

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The community is coming together to help the victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. FOX 29 reported that H-E-B is committing to a huge donation for victims and their families.

H-E-B said that they are committing to giving $500,000 to help the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Customers of H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda can contribute to the donation at the register when checking out. Customers using curbside and home delivery services can also make a donation.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

H-E-B will also be providing meals, supplies, and other resources to first responders, community support centers, and the local school district.

Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs, said:

"Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time. Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H-E-B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation."
