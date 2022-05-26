H-E-B Committing To Huge Donation For Victims Of Uvalde School Shooting

The community is coming together to help the victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. FOX 29 reported that H-E-B is committing to a huge donation for victims and their families.

H-E-B said that they are committing to giving $500,000 to help the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Customers of H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda can contribute to the donation at the register when checking out. Customers using curbside and home delivery services can also make a donation.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

H-E-B will also be providing meals, supplies, and other resources to first responders, community support centers, and the local school district.

Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs, said:

"Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time. Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H-E-B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation."