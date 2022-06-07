Uvalde Mom Speaks Out About Entering School To Rescue Her Children

The mother of two Robb Elementary School students is speaking out about her experience running into the school to rescue her children where a mass shooter was inside opening fire.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Angeli Gómez said she was at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier on May 24 for her sons' events. After the ceremonies, she went back to work, but turned right around when she heard about the shooting, according to Chron. She drove "like a hundred miles an hour" on her way back to Robb Elementary School, she said.

When she arrived at the school, officials told her she wasn't allowed to park where she did, but Gómez refused to leave. "He said, 'Well, we're going to have to arrest you because you're being very uncooperative.' I said 'Well, you're going to have to arrest me because I'm going in there. And I'm telling you right now, I don't see none of y'all in there. Y'all are standing with snipers and y'all are far away. If y'all don't go in there, I'm going in there,'" she recalled.

U.S. Marshals "immediately" handcuffed Gómez to keep her from going inside, she said. As soon as the cuffs came off, however, she said she jumped a fence and ran into the school. Inside Robb Elementary School, the mom remembers still hearing gunshots while searching for her two sons. She told CBS Mornings that she saw no police officers inside the school by the time she was able to rescue her second son.

"The gunshots were still active. They were not in there. There was no one in there. If anything, when I pulled up my car was closer to the school than where the snipers and everybody that was laying on the ground were," Gómez said.

Gómez was able to successfully rescue both of her sons safely. She condemned law enforcement's response in not being able to save some of the other students — 19 children and two teachers were killed in the school that day.

"They could have saved many more lives. They could have gone into the classroom and maybe two or three would have been gone but they could have saved the whole, more, the whole class. They could have done something, gone through the window, sniped him through the window. Something, but nothing was being done," she said.

You can watch Angeli Gómez's full interview below: