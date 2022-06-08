Wisconsin Siblings Break World Record Walking On Stilts Over 54-Foot High

Two siblings, a brother and a sister, both unofficially broke a Guinness World Record in Wisconsin recently, according to Hub-City Times. And apparently, it runs in the family.

37-year-old Ashley McCauley and 33-year-old Jordan Wolf took 10 unsupported steps on aluminum stilts each standing 54 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing 97 pounds.

Their dad, known locally as “Steady” Eddie Wolf, has held the record four different times at varying heights throughout most of the 1980s. He ended up with 40 feet, 9.5 inches in 1988. Then their brother Travis set the world record a decade later at 40 feet, 10.25 inches. The current record stands, so to speak, at 53 feet, 10 inches and was set in 2006 in China.

“It was amazing,” Ashley said after the event, which was held in front of the grandstands at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Marshfield. “Never had a woman attempt it, and that’s been my big thing. I really wanted to do this for all the little girls that I have in my family, just to prove that girls can keep up with the boys, and we can do everything that they can do. But it was surreal for sure, being up there with two of my brothers, and one that’s already done it before (Travis) having our backs. And then practicing with my brother Jordan for six months, and then doing it with him, it was awesome.”