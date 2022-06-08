Woman Who Led Motorized Suitcase Chase In Florida Airport Arrested Again
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2022
A 32-year-old New Jersey woman who was arrested for running from a Florida police officer on a motorized suitcase is behind bars again, according to WKMG.
Chelsea Alston went viral earlier this year for riding a motorized suitcase through Orlando International Airport while being pursued by a police officer on a bicycle. Officer Andrew Mamone was called to a gate after airline workers refused to let Alston board the plane. Employees and Mamone said Alston appeared to be intoxicated.
The woman then sat on her motorized suitcase and proceeded to leave the area, prompting Officer Mamone to chase after her. The entire chase and Alston's arrest were caught on his police body camera. The 32-year-old was also accused of spitting on Mamone and causing at least $1,000 worth of damage to his patrol car, authorities claim.
Alston faces felony charges of battering a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief for the April 2021 incident. She was scheduled to appear in court on March 23, but reporters say she didn't show up for the trial. So, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest.
WKMG reports that Alston did not plead guilty to the charges and even turned down a plea deal that would've given her supervised probation for two years, require her to take an anger management course, and pay $1,222 in restitution to the Orlando Police Department. Alston's attorney told the judge her client rejected the deal because she didn't want to serve probation.
Alston was arrested in North Brunswick, New Jersey, and transported to Orange County Jail, according to court records. She's being held without bond.