Woman Who Led Motorized Suitcase Chase In Florida Airport Arrested Again

A 32-year-old New Jersey woman who was arrested for running from a Florida police officer on a motorized suitcase is behind bars again, according to WKMG.

Chelsea Alston went viral earlier this year for riding a motorized suitcase through Orlando International Airport while being pursued by a police officer on a bicycle. Officer Andrew Mamone was called to a gate after airline workers refused to let Alston board the plane. Employees and Mamone said Alston appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman then sat on her motorized suitcase and proceeded to leave the area, prompting Officer Mamone to chase after her. The entire chase and Alston's arrest were caught on his police body camera. The 32-year-old was also accused of spitting on Mamone and causing at least $1,000 worth of damage to his patrol car, authorities claim.