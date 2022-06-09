10 Dogs Stolen From Texas Pet Store: 'Anger And Violated'

Ten dogs were stolen from a pet supply store in Texas, leaving the kennel's owner "angry and violated."

Three men were caught on Johnson's Pet and Kennel Supply's surveillance camera breaking into the store and taking the dogs, according to FOX 7. It took the men about 30 minutes to gather the pups, throw them over a fence and load them into a car.

"My heart dropped. I never thought that this would happen, but I knew it was possible ... And all my dogs are crying and running back to get back over here and they were just picking them up and throwing them over the fence so yes definitely anger in there," kennel owner Ja'Faar Johnson told FOX 7.

Among the 10 dogs taken were two French bull dogs, seven American bull dogs and one American pit bull terrier. The kennel said since these breeds of dogs are so popular, each one could have sold for about $1,000. "Anger and violated, because we come out here every day with our children, this is supposed to be a safe spot for our dogs and our kids," kennel co-owner Callie Johnson said.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the theft. Officials said a person of interest has been identified and there's a possibility this isn't the only instance this has happened. "We will try to determine if this involves any kind of theft ring, a larger group that’s doing this statewide, we have not determined that at this point, but it’s not something we’re not going to overlook," Sheriff Maurice Cook said.