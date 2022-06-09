5 California Cities Rank Among The Safest Cities In America

Finding a safe area for you or your family to reside is high on the list of priorities when searching for a new home. As crime rates continue to rise, it helps to know which cities are statistically safe.

According to a list compiled by Yahoo Finance, five of the top ten safest cities to live in America are in California. These cities include Santa Clarita, Sunnyvale, Glendale, Santa Clara, and Torrence. Sunnyvale and Santa Clara are closest in proximity to Los Angeles, while Santa Clarita, Glendale, and Torrence are closest to San Diego. Yahoo Finance considers all of the safest cities on he list to be mid-sized.

Here is what Yahoo Finance had to say about the process of finding the data to map the safest cities in all of America:

"The rise in violent crime underscores the importance of finding a safe place to call home. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset set out to identify and rank the safest cities in America. We examined data from 200 of the largest cities across the following five metrics: violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. We also discuss of the top 35 safest cities, the ones that are most affordable."

