Arizona Man Goes Viral For Cooking In His Car In The State's Extreme Heat

One Arizona man is going viral for cooking various foods in his car amid the state's extreme heat.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Joe Brown cooks up something new every day in his car. Brown said, "I usually put it in around 11 a.m. [at] around two or three, I come back, and I take it out of the car and make a video. It's about three to four hours."

He says he started experimenting with the foods back in 2020. That's when he started posting videos of his experiments on TikTok. Since then, he has racked up more than two million followers.

Brown said, "I was posting a bunch and the numbers were showing for that. At that point, it was motivation to keep posting."

Brown has cooked everything from hamburgers and ramen to steaks and cinnamon rolls right there on the dash of his car. He also rates everything he cooks. Brown said, "This is what it looks like. After eating it, this is definitely a 10 out of 10, would recommend."

Brown says his car cooking series will run until September. He said, "A lot of people say they watch my videos for fun and I put them in a happy place, so when they say that, it's kind of inspiring. It makes me happy."

