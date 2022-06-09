Arizona Man Goes Viral For Cooking In His Car In The State's Extreme Heat

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona man is going viral for cooking various foods in his car amid the state's extreme heat.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Joe Brown cooks up something new every day in his car. Brown said, "I usually put it in around 11 a.m. [at] around two or three, I come back, and I take it out of the car and make a video. It's about three to four hours."

He says he started experimenting with the foods back in 2020. That's when he started posting videos of his experiments on TikTok. Since then, he has racked up more than two million followers.

Brown said, "I was posting a bunch and the numbers were showing for that. At that point, it was motivation to keep posting."

Brown has cooked everything from hamburgers and ramen to steaks and cinnamon rolls right there on the dash of his car. He also rates everything he cooks. Brown said, "This is what it looks like. After eating it, this is definitely a 10 out of 10, would recommend."

Brown says his car cooking series will run until September. He said, "A lot of people say they watch my videos for fun and I put them in a happy place, so when they say that, it's kind of inspiring. It makes me happy."

Check out Brown's TikTok videos by clicking here.

@thejoebrown

Reply to @loudymod is it hot enough to cook bacon in my car?? 🥓 #bacon #hot

♬ original sound - 𝘫𝘰𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.