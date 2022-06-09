Baby Missing From Texas Woods Found 'Alive And Well' 40 Years Later

A girl who went missing in Texas 40 years ago has been found "alive and well." WFAA reported That the new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit with the Texas Attorney General's Office announced Thursday morning that "Baby Holly Marie" has been found.

According to investigators, her parents, Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, were murdered more than 40 years ago and Holly has been missing ever since. Holly was last seen by her family in late 1980.

Texas investigators made a surprising discovery with the aid of counterparts in three states. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, details about Holly's childhood and separation from her parents is unavailable at this time.

Holly's aunt Cheryl Clouse said in a release:

"It was exciting to see Holly. I was so happy to meet her for the first time, It is such a blessing to be reassured that she is alright and has had a good life. The whole family slept well last night."

The investigation into the deaths of Dean and Tina Linn Clouse remains open.