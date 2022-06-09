Brave Uvalde Survivor Testifies Horrifying Experience During Shooting

Eleven-year-old Miah Cerillo testified at a U.S. House hearing on Wednesday about the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School.

She told members of Congress the horrifying experience in her classroom during the shooting, where a gunman opened fire and killed 19 students and two teachers. Miah is known as the student who covered herself in blood and pretended to lie dead to avoid being shot. She opened up about that experience on Wednesday.

She said her class was in the middle of watching a movie at the time of the shooting. Her teacher received an email and locked the classroom door, which is when she made eye contact with the gunman in the hallway. Students were instructed to "go hide," while the gunman shot through the "little window" in the classroom door. He was able to enter a neighboring classroom, where he entered Miah's classroom through a connecting door.

"He shot my teacher and told my teacher 'good night' and shot her in the head. And then he shot some of my classmates and the white board," Miah said, according to KVUE.

Miah then shared the story of how she thought to lie next to her classmate. "I thought (the gunman) was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me," she said. She then was able to grab her teacher's phone and call 911. "I told (the operator) that we need help and to send the police (to my) classroom," she said.