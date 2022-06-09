A Brazoria County deputy that was sent to Uvalde to assist with the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting has found himself in hot water.

Deputy Christopher Lofton, a 2-year veteran of the department, was fired on Wednesday (June 8), according to Click 2 Houston, citing the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Lofton was sent to Uvalde on May 31 with eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to relieve local agencies.

On June 2, the deputy got drunk at the temporary living quarters "to the point that he was a danger to himself and others." He was immediately removed from his assignment in Uvalde and was arrested for public intoxication by Uvalde County officers. Lofton was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said Lofton violated several department policies and has been "relieved of duty and is no longer employed with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office," officials said. Brazoria County officials issued the following statement:

"The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is committed to holding our employees to the high standards our community demands and expects from their sheriff's office. The actions of Deputy Lofton were not consistent with this Department's mission and should not minimize the outstanding work other good men and women have done and continue to do for the grieving community of Uvalde, Texas."

You can read the full statement here.