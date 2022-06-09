Can You Guess San Diego's Most Popular Fast Food Chain?

Have you ever wondered if your taste in fast food was similar to other people in your city? A new study by Top Agency compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state, breaking it down even further to see the top choices for some of the biggest cities in the U.S.

To gather the list, the study analyzed the number of visits at some of the most popular chains around the country. The overall favorite fast food chain was Chick-fil-A, named the top choice in six states, while California-based In-N-Out has seen around a 54% increase in visitation since the pandemic.

So what is San Diego's most popular fast food restaurant?

Firehouse Subs

According to the study, the Florida-based sandwich chain is the current favorite fast food choice among people in San Diego. The remain top choices include: Charleys Philly Steaks, In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Which Wich.

The most popular fast food chains in California follow a similar path of sandwiches, burgers and Mexican cuisine. These are the Top 5 fast food chains in the state:

Qdoba Mexican Eats In-N-Out Burger Chick-Fil-A Charleys Philly Steaks Chipotle Mexican Grill

Check out the full study here to see some of the most popular fast food chains around the country.