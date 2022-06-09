Colorado Restaurant Among Top 10 Steakhouses In America

Steakhouses are not only a classic kind of restaurant, but they're also reliable. Most people crave a nice cut of beef from time to time, especially for those special occasions. There are thousands of steakhouses across the United States, but one website narrowed down the best of the best in one list: GAYOT.

Writers laid out the Top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022, which includes restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. One Colorado restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to...

Guard and Grace!

"Denver's modern, splurge-worthy and sexy steakhouse Guard and Grace is a carnivore's nirvana. The beautifully seasoned bone-in rib-eye is a head-turner on every level," writers described the restaurant. "The super-stylish quarters, furbished with a soaring walk-in wine cellar, chef's counter overlooking a huge open kitchen, posh lounge and raw bar, is a sight to behold, as are the starters, side dishes and slabs of steer."