Colorado Restaurant Among Top 10 Steakhouses In America
By Zuri Anderson
June 9, 2022
Steakhouses are not only a classic kind of restaurant, but they're also reliable. Most people crave a nice cut of beef from time to time, especially for those special occasions. There are thousands of steakhouses across the United States, but one website narrowed down the best of the best in one list: GAYOT.
Writers laid out the Top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022, which includes restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. One Colorado restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to...
"Denver's modern, splurge-worthy and sexy steakhouse Guard and Grace is a carnivore's nirvana. The beautifully seasoned bone-in rib-eye is a head-turner on every level," writers described the restaurant. "The super-stylish quarters, furbished with a soaring walk-in wine cellar, chef's counter overlooking a huge open kitchen, posh lounge and raw bar, is a sight to behold, as are the starters, side dishes and slabs of steer."
This steakhouse always has some events, both public and private, going on at their establishment. Taking a closer look at their menu, you have a choice between prime, wagyu, and grass-fed steaks for your dinner.
You can find Guard and Grace at 1801 California St. in Denver.
