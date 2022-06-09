La Jolla Teen Featured In New 'Extreme' Documentary: How To Watch

By Sarah Tate

June 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 19-year-old skater from La Jolla is getting ready for the premiere of a new "extreme" documentary featuring his speed skateboarding skills.

Nick Broms: What's the Rush is set to premiere next week during the Dances with Films Festival, per CBS 8. At just 19-years-old, the documentary's subject Nick Broms is considered one of the best at his sport; however it is not as well known as other extreme sports. That's one factor that makes the new film so exciting.

"The fact we have this opportunity to show case is probably one of the biggest blessings I've had in my life," said Broms, a two-time Downhill Skateboarding Junior World Champion.

Throughout the documentary, Broms and the film crew travel around California to skate around some of the extreme downhill treks, "cruising" through at a "mellow" run of at least 30-50 mph. Some highlights for Broms include taking over the Golden Gate Bridge as well as skating through San Francisco, known for its steep hills, and the Redwoods, which he said was "a dream of mine."

Another notable moment was when at 66 mph, he "skated faster than anyone" ever had along a cliffside road in Malibu. While the film shows off his different downhill journeys around the state, the teen ended his trek back home in La Jolla to take on the "gruesome insane hill" of Via Capri on Mt. Soledad.

The world premiere of Nick Broms: What's the Rush will be June 17 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets for the showing are still available and can be purchased here.

