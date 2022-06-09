Linkin Park Is Getting A New Funko! Pop Figure Based On This Album

Linkin Park's first remix album Reanimation turns 20 next month, and the band is celebrating in a major way: with a new Funko! Pop figure!

The transformer that graces the album's cover will be, well, transformed into a vinyl figure to commemorate the anniversary.

Reanimation was released two years after Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory and features remixes of iconic songs like "In The End," "Papercut," and "One Step Closer." Back in 2020, Funko also immortalized the Hybrid Theory street soldier for its 20th anniversary.

The Reanimation figure is set to ship at the end of July and is available for preorder here. See Linkin Park's announcement post below.