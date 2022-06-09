Linkin Park Is Getting A New Funko! Pop Figure Based On This Album
By Katrina Nattress
June 9, 2022
Linkin Park's first remix album Reanimation turns 20 next month, and the band is celebrating in a major way: with a new Funko! Pop figure!
The transformer that graces the album's cover will be, well, transformed into a vinyl figure to commemorate the anniversary.
Reanimation was released two years after Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory and features remixes of iconic songs like "In The End," "Papercut," and "One Step Closer." Back in 2020, Funko also immortalized the Hybrid Theory street soldier for its 20th anniversary.
The Reanimation figure is set to ship at the end of July and is available for preorder here. See Linkin Park's announcement post below.
Linkin Park never technically disbanded after Bennington's death in 2017, which left fans wondering what to expect for the future. Last month, the band gave a little update on what they've been up to.
"Your passion and dedication is the lifeblood of what we've built together with you. And it doesn't go unnoticed," they wrote in an Instagram post. "Starting this month, we'll be putting (digital) pen to (digital) paper to share NOTES FROM THE BAND - tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures, from us each month."
Though that sounds promising, in April Shinoda told fans during a Twitch livestream that the band had no plans for new music, albums, or live shows. "I'm just gonna say that much for now," he said. "I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're, like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.' You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."