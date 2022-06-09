Minneapolis’ Minimum Wage Is Set To Increase Soon

Some workers in Minneapolis will soon have a little bit of extra cash in their wallets as the minimum wage is set to increase, according to CBS Local.

Starting on July 1, the minimum wage for small business with 100 employees or less will increase from $12.50 to $13.50, and the minimum wage for larger businesses with more than 100 employees will increase from $14.25 to $15. But it doesn't stop there. On July 1, 2023, the minimum wage for small businesses will increase to $14.50 and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage of large businesses. In addition, increases to the $15 minimum wage for large business will be made annual to account for inflation on ever subsequent January 1. After 2024, the minimum wage for small business will do the same. Tips and gratuity do not count toward the payment for minimum wage.

This is all due to the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities.

Workers should report wage violations and wage left to the city's Department of Civil rights, which can be reached online here. For more information about the Minimum Wage Ordinance, head here.