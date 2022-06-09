PGA Tour Suspends 17 Golfers Competing In Controversial LIV Event: Report

The memo added that players who compete in LIV events have been ruled as ineligible of competing on the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, all of which are sanctioned by the organization.

"I am certain our fans and partners -- who are surely tired of all this talk of money, money and more money -- will continue to be entertained and compelled by the world-class competition you display each and every week, where there are true consequences for every shot you take and your rightful place in history whenever you reach that elusive winner's circle," Monahan wrote. "You are the PGA TOUR, and this moment is about what we stand for: the PGA TOUR membership as a whole. It's about lifting up those who choose to not only benefit from the TOUR, but who also play an integral role in building it.

"I know you are with us, and vice versa. Our partners are with us, too. The fact that your former TOUR colleagues can't say the same should be telling."

Former major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have also agreed to deals with LIV Golf to compete in future events, while Rickie Fowler and Jason Kokrak are reported to have had ongoing discussions with the organization, ESPN reports.

LIV Golf is supported by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused of violating numerous human rights violations, which included being linked to the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of his regime, in 2018.

LIV Golf is reported to have offered more than $100 million in signing bonuses and will feature 54-hole events, shotgun starts, no cuts and a team format in seven regular-season events, which will conclude in a team championship at Trump National Doral in Miami on October 27-30 offering a $50 million purse.

The regular-season winner will get $4 million, while the last-place finisher is due $120,000, ESPN reports.