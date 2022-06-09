Texas Man With Monkeypox Ignored Doctors' Orders, Boarded Plane

By Dani Medina

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Days after public health officials revealed the first case of monkeypox in Texas was detected, more details are emerging about the patient's infection.

On May 30, the man from Dallas began to show symptoms of the monkeypox virus while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, including a rash, chills, coughing and muscle pain, according to Newsweek. He was being treated at a local hospital, but as doctors were waiting for his monkeypox test result, he fled.

While at the hospital, he refused to give doctors samples and ignored medical advice urging him to isolate himself, according to FOX 4. Upon leaving the hospital, the man, 48, went back to his hotel room — where his partner was — and caught a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth on June 4. Two days later, the CDC confirmed to Mexican authorities that the man returned to the U.S., and his monkeypox test came back positive.

During the man's time in Mexico, he attended parties at the Mantamar Beach Club in Jalisco, Newsweek reported.

Here's a look at the man's timeline of travel: The man arrived in Mexico on May 27 and left to Dallas-Fort Worth on June 4. Before that, he was in Germany from May 12-16.

The man's positive monkeypox result was the first detected in the state of Texas. There are now 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States across 15 states, according to the CDC.

For more information about the monkeypox virus, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.