Texas Officer Slams Into Tow Truck At Scene Of Rollover Crash

An overnight crash escalated after a Texas police cruiser slammed into a tow truck at the scene of a rollover crash. KSAT reported that the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning near the access of Loop 410 and Summit Parkway on the city's Northwest Side.

Police say that the driver of a Mazda sport utility vehicle was rolled over while trying to turn onto the access road of Loop 410. That is when a tow truck stopped to try and help.

A female police officer then drive into the tow truck, sustaining minor injuries. She was taken to an area hospital to be checked for any further injuries, but none were reported.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the area had to be closed down as emergency crews worked. Those lanes have since been reopened.

It's still unclear why the Mazda rolled over. There is still an ongoing investigation into the crash.