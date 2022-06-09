The Valley Hits Major Milestone With Extreme Temperatures

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Summer doesn't officially begin for another couple of weeks, but the heat has arrived early in the Valley. 12 News reported that Phoenix officially hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2022.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the the high temperature in Phoenix reached 110 degrees on June 8th. Typically those temperatures happen sometime around June 11th, which coincides with the official start to Monsoon season 2022.

The city saw its first day in the triple digits on May 7th, and averages about 111 days a year above 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix wrote on Twitter:

"The high temperature in Phoenix is up to 110° this afternoon, making it the first 110°+ temperature of the year."

Meteorologists are also predicting a very active monsoon season for Arizona. Last year's monsoon brought an average of 7.93 inches of rain across the region.

