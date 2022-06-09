This Is The Best Summer Road Trip Destination From Atlanta

This fascinating city makes for the perfect weekend trip for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Atlanta for a few days.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best place to take a road trip to this Summer from Atlanta is to Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte is just under a four hour trip, making it perfect for a week, or weekend getaway. The city is very up and coming and houses a plethora of famous landmarks that attract tourists from all around. There are many Summer activities to partake in in Charlotte including parks, lakes, and great hiking trails.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best roadtrip destination from Atlanta:

"The Queen City is steadily growing, and has something to do for folks of all ages. If you’re a fine art enthusiast, make sure to visit the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, or the four-story Mint Uptown. If you didn’t know—North Carolina is Earnhardt country; and it's also the site of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The Hall offers guided tours on Mondays and Friday, so be prepared to get an exciting, two-hour dose of history. Charlotte contains many parks to hold picnics this summer, and if you’re feeling adventurous you can rent a boat to take on Lake Wylie, or watch its action-packed fishing competition every Thursday from April to August."

