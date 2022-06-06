This Is The Best Thing To Do In Atlanta After Dark

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2022

Atlanta Skyline
Photo: Getty Images

We could all use a good laugh now and again. A few of the most popular activities to partake in at night throughout the city are at venues that exist solely to put a smile on your face.

According to Thrillist, one of the best things to do in Atlanta after dark is to catch a comedy show. There are many locations throughout the city where locals and tourists alike can sit back, order a drink, and have a good laugh. Thrillist mentioned that the most popular comedy venues are the Laughing Skull Lounge, Village Theatre, RoleCall Theatre, Dad's Garage, and more! Most of the shows will start after 8:00 p.m and end around midnight.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best comedy venues in all of Atlanta:

"Although it’s known for having a diverse assortment of concerts and live shows practically every day, Atlanta also boasts an impressive comedy scene. If you’re down for potent drinks and easy laughs, clubs like Laughing Skull Lounge are perfect for seeing some of the city’s brightest do stand-up comedy. For those with an appreciation for improv comedy, Village Theatre and RoleCall Theatre both get the job done with shows starting between 8:30 pm and 9 pm. And for the best late-night comedy—we’re talking hilarious sets that start as late as 10:30 pm and even midnight—look no further than Dad’s Garage and Atlanta’s Original Uptown Comedy Corner."

For more information regarding activities in Atlanta after dark visit HERE.

