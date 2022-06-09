This Is The Most Beautiful Botanical Garden In Missouri

Whether you're looking for something to do with your family, your significant other or yourself, strolling through a beautiful botanical garden is always a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. There's nothing quite like getting lost in fantastical foliage and discovering plants you may have never heard of before, let alone had the opportunity to behold in person.

Luckily for us, Petal Republic took the liberty of compiling a list of all the best botanical gardens in the United States. They named Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, Missouri, as the best botanical garden in the state. Here's what they had to say about it.

The Missouri Botanical Garden opened its doors in 1859, making it one of America’s oldest botanical gardens. The 79-acre site displays more than 27,000 plants and over 4,800 trees. The garden is headlined by the Climatron – the first geodesic dome conservatory in the world. Over 2,800 tropical species are on display inside. The MBG is also home to Linnean House, America’s oldest continuously-operated display conservatory. One of the site’s best specialty gardens is the Seiwa-en Japanese Garden – the largest of its kind in the US. Other popular gardens include the Ottoman Garden and the Lopata Azalea, and Rhododendron Garden.