Otters And Owls On The Loose After Wisconsin Zoo Break In

After an overnight break in at the Ochsner Park Zoo, a few otters and horned owls escaped from their enclosures and went missing. According to UPI, police found the otters swimming near the zoo moments following the break in and were able to capture them and return them safely to their enclosures. The owls remain on the loose as the investigation continues. The suspects that broke into the zoo cut the locks on multiple habitats.

"The police investigation is ongoing, but what they have determined is that they do think that the primary motivation was to release the animals," Zoo specialist Ellen Gallagher shared.

Baraboo Parks Recreation & Forestry Department took to Facebook to let concerned citizens and zoo goers know that the otters have been found:

"The otters have been found! Thanks to a couple kayakers, the Baraboo Police and Zoo staff, we were able to capture them unharmed on the river near Mary Roundtree Park about 4 blocks from the zoo. The search for the missing owls continue! More info to follow…"

UPI mentioned that the horned owls that remain on the loose are not a threat to the public, rather; the environment outside of the zoo may pose as a threat to the owls.

"The animals that had escaped were not, they're not really going to do well in the wild. They've lived in captivity almost their whole life," Gallagher said.

The zoo has reopened and police are asking locals to keep a look out for the horned owls around town.