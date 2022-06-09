This Is The Most Hidden Bar In California

There is something mysterious about an establishment that thrives on people quietly sharing its location. Discovering the location of a secret bar adds an element of wonder to a night out. There are a handful of secret bars scattered throughout the state, but there can only be one that stands out from the rest as being the most hidden bar.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the most hidden bar in all of California is False Idol in San Diego. False Idol is actually a secret tiki bar. The only way to enter the bar is through a walk-in refrigerator inside of an exclusively reserved restaurant. False Idol even has their own volcano replica that erupts when someone orders a specific drink.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most hidden bar in California:

"Part tiki bar, part speakeasy is False Idol. This San Diego spot is hidden inside Craft & Commerce and to enter, guests must venture through the restaurant’s walk-in fridge, where jars of pineapple and citrus fruit are stored. Once inside the bar, guests can feast their eyes on a Polynesian paradise, complete with preserved pufferfish, a water fixture and colored glass buoys. The menu includes classics like Mai Thais and Painkillers, but the bar also creates its own unique concoctions like the punch bowl-style Alkala the Fierce. The bar’s ‘volcano’ erupts and seats shake every time someone orders it!"

