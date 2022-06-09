This Is The Most Hidden Bar In California
By Logan DeLoye
June 9, 2022
There is something mysterious about an establishment that thrives on people quietly sharing its location. Discovering the location of a secret bar adds an element of wonder to a night out. There are a handful of secret bars scattered throughout the state, but there can only be one that stands out from the rest as being the most hidden bar.
According to a list compiled by Livability, the most hidden bar in all of California is False Idol in San Diego. False Idol is actually a secret tiki bar. The only way to enter the bar is through a walk-in refrigerator inside of an exclusively reserved restaurant. False Idol even has their own volcano replica that erupts when someone orders a specific drink.
Here is what Livability had to say about the most hidden bar in California:
"Part tiki bar, part speakeasy is False Idol. This San Diego spot is hidden inside Craft & Commerce and to enter, guests must venture through the restaurant’s walk-in fridge, where jars of pineapple and citrus fruit are stored. Once inside the bar, guests can feast their eyes on a Polynesian paradise, complete with preserved pufferfish, a water fixture and colored glass buoys. The menu includes classics like Mai Thais and Painkillers, but the bar also creates its own unique concoctions like the punch bowl-style Alkala the Fierce. The bar’s ‘volcano’ erupts and seats shake every time someone orders it!"
