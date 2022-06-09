This Is The Most Hidden Bar In Georgia

There is something mysterious about an establishment that thrives on people quietly sharing its location. Discovering the location of a secret bar adds an element of wonder to a night out. There are a handful of secret bars scattered throughout the state, but there can only be one that stands out from the rest as being the most hidden bar.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the most hidden bar in all of Georgia is Red Phone Booth. Red Phone Booth is very exclusive. To even get in to this prohibition themed bar, you have to dial a phone number. If you do not know the phone number to get in, you cannot enter the bar. The phone number is not given out, rather; it is passed around by word of mouth.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most hidden bar in Georgia:

"Red Phone Booth isn’t just a speakeasy — it’s a prohibition experience. If you’re lucky enough to know the secret phone number or know someone who will give it out, you can enter this speakeasy via an antique red phone booth in the Dailey’s building in downtown Atlanta. The bar’s posh interior, a robust bourbon selection, scotch and whiskey, and an impressive humidor all create a memorable experience. Additionally, guests can apply to be an exclusive member for various perks, including sofa reservations and a locker in the humidor."

