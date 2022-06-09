Worker Attacked By Warthog At Arizona Wildlife Park

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A worker at an Arizona wildlife park is now recovering after being attacked by a warthog. 12 News reported that the worker was attacked at Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde.

According to the owner of the wildlife park, Dean Harrison, the worker was attacked while she was cleaning out the animal's enclosure.

Harrison says that the woman was impaled by the warthog's tusk, causing lacerations on her ams and leg. The worker was taken to the hospital to get treatment for her injuries. According to officials, she is expected to make a full recovery.

According to park officials, the warthog's name is Hamilton and he is a younger male. Warthogs can get aggressive at this age, and the park officials say that this was definitely a learning experience for the entire staff.

