Britney Spears Recreates Iconic Kiss With Madonna At Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Madonna are showing each other some love by recreating an iconic moment in pop culture history.

Nearly 20 years ago, the superstars shocked the world when they shared a kiss onstage during a performance with Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, 19 years later, they recreated the infamous moment again during Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari.

According to Page Six, the pair made sure to connect during the reception and recreate the kiss. Wearing a red mini-dress with fringe sleeves, one of three looks she wore during the party, Spears bent down to give Madonna a quick peck on the lips. They also posed for another photo where the two are showing off their smiles, with the bride looking especially happy after her long-awaited wedding. See the smooch here.

The pop icon tied the knot with longtime love Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9) outside their California mansion after a dramatic start to the day. The fairytale ceremony included a custom Versace wedding gown, private luxury tent, hundreds of flowers and even a horse-drawn carriage.

In addition to Madonna, the small but star-studded wedding included guests like Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the dress Spears wore during the ceremony.