Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari In Romantic Ceremony

It's official — Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are husband and wife!

The longtime couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their California home on Thursday (June 9) surrounded by a small but star-studded guest list that included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace, among others, per Page Six. Standing in front of a giant floral arch filled with hundreds of flowers, the couple were beaming as they finally said "I do." They even had a horse-drawn carriage waiting outside their rose-covered mansion. Check out photos from the romantic ceremony here.

The bride looked stunning in a custom Versace dress designed by Donatella. The off-the-shoulder white gown, which can be seen here, had a thigh-high slit and long train that perfectly fit the fairytale setting. Spears completed her bridal look with a white choker necklace, sheer veil and matching gloves. The groom looked handsome in a black suit and bow tie accessorized by a white boutonniere.

As first reported by TMZ, sources close to the singer said the pair were preparing to marry in a small ceremony surrounded by around 100 friends and family, including Spears' brother Bryan. Her parents, as well as her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, were not in attendance. Prior to the ceremony, it was also reported that her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, would also not be at the wedding.

The fairytale ceremony was also not free from drama as police were called after Spears' first ex-husband Jason Alexander, whom she was married to for only 55 hours, broke into her home and tried to crash the wedding. The pop icon's attorney Mathew Rosengart said he is working with law enforcement to "aggressively prosecute Alexander "to the fullest extent of the law."

Though reportedly "shaken" from the scary incident, Spears didn't want it to affect her big day so the wedding continued as planned without further incident.

Congratulations to the happy couple!