Chicago Teens Attack Former Police Superintendent With Paintball Gun

A Chatham County resident was doing yard work in his front lawn when all of a sudden, a car stopped on the road outside of his house. Someone proceeded to get out of the car and shoot 78-year-old former police superintendent Terry Hillard with a paintball gun before driving away .

This attack happened over Memorial Day weekend, and the teens involved have just been charged for the crime. The entire incident was recorded by street surveillance, making it possible for law enforcement to trace the suspects. According to FOX32, Hillard was shot four times, and the paint hit his chest. The footage details Hillard being shot and falling to the ground while clutching his chest.

One 16 and one 17 year old were taken into custody following the crime. FOX32 mentioned that it took them two days to locate the 17 year old, and 10 to arrest the 16 year old. It still remains a mystery as to which teen drove the car and which teen shot Hillard with a paintball gun.

Hillard did not sustain any serious injuries from the attack, in fact; this is not the first time that he has been shot. In 1975 he was shot with an actual bullet while arresting an armed suspect.