Demi Lovato Announces Release Date For New Single With Creepy Teaser Video

After lots of teasing, fans finally have an official release date for Demi Lovato's new single. Rumors began swirling early this week when a fan tweeted the name of the single, "Skin of My Teeth." Other "Lovatics" were skeptical until the singer reposted the tweets on their Instagram Story.

On Thursday, May 26, fans subscribed to Demi's mailing list got a strange newspaper clipping in their inboxes. The publication date showed June 10th, 2022 with Demi on the cover surrounded by distasteful headlines like "Demi Leaves Rehab Again!" "Demi Lovato, 29, Seen With Mysterious Substance In The City of Angels," and most shockingly "Demi Lovato's Pop Music Career 09/20/11 - 01/20/22." Hours later, the singer finally made it official with a post on Instagram. "Skin of My Teeth" will be available on June 10th and it looks like it's going to be accompanied by some stunning and eery visuals.