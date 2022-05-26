Demi Lovato Announces Release Date For New Single With Creepy Teaser Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 26, 2022
After lots of teasing, fans finally have an official release date for Demi Lovato's new single. Rumors began swirling early this week when a fan tweeted the name of the single, "Skin of My Teeth." Other "Lovatics" were skeptical until the singer reposted the tweets on their Instagram Story.
On Thursday, May 26, fans subscribed to Demi's mailing list got a strange newspaper clipping in their inboxes. The publication date showed June 10th, 2022 with Demi on the cover surrounded by distasteful headlines like "Demi Leaves Rehab Again!" "Demi Lovato, 29, Seen With Mysterious Substance In The City of Angels," and most shockingly "Demi Lovato's Pop Music Career 09/20/11 - 01/20/22." Hours later, the singer finally made it official with a post on Instagram. "Skin of My Teeth" will be available on June 10th and it looks like it's going to be accompanied by some stunning and eery visuals.
The single cover shows Demi in full gothic garb rising out of a body of water. The second slide on their announcement post shows an older man with red, sunken eyes creepily lifting up a camcorder to film something before cutting away to the song's title and release date.
Later the same day, Demi took to TikTok to share a snippet of the song which features the lyrics "I'm your daughter. I'm your mother. I'm your father. I'm just a product," with heavy drums and bass backing them. The newspaper clipping that fans received that morning was behind the singer.
Lovato has teased the new album for months, and in a recent interview revealed that the project will be mainly rock, which fans are very excited about. “It’s definitely not R&B or soulful,” she told Inked earlier this month. “I would say it’s more rock than anything.”
