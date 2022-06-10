Get Your Nails Painted By Robots At These Texas Target Stores

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Do you want perfectly painted nails in under 10 minutes for only $10? It may sound too good to be true, but that will soon become a possibility!

NBC DFW reported that some Target stores in North Texas will soon debut a robot that can paint nails. The stores will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The robot, called Clockwork, doesn't do a full manicure but it will paint your nails in less than 10 minutes.

Target is testing the nail painting robot at six stores in the U.S. You can make an appointment for the unique experience online by clicking here.

So where will the nail painting robots be located?

The robots will be installed locally at the Medallion Center Target in Dallas on East Northwest Highway and two more in Fort Worth at 5700 Overton Ridge Blvd and 301 Carroll Street.

