Here's Why Fans Believe Beyonce Is Planning To Drop Something New
By Tony M. Centeno
June 10, 2022
It's been awhile since Beyoncé stunned her fans with something new. After the moves she made online overnight, the BeyHive is buzzing about what she could be releasing soon.
On Thursday night, June 9, Beyoncé cleared the profile photos of all of her social media accounts like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Although her previous posts on her timelines remained untouched, Bey's rare move instantly sparked excitement for whatever she's planning to release. Her fans were so hype that they had #BeyonceIsBack trending on Twitter without even knowing when or how she will make her grand return back into the spotlight.
🚨Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/jzjXYFWgI3— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé hasn't dropped a solo studio album since she shocked the world with her 2016 album Lemonade. Since then, the mother of three has delivered other successful works of art like EVERYTHING IS LOVE with JAY-Z, "Be Alive" from the King Richard soundtrack, and her visual album-documentary Black Is King. In 2021, Beyoncé made history as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, and is the most award female artist of all time. She's currently tied with Quincy Jones at 28 awards thus far.
The prolific singer is known for surprising her fans with new music and releases from her Ivy Park clothing and sneaker brand. The last time she took the extra step to cleanse her social media accounts was back in 2016 ahead of the release of her overwhelmingly successful single "Formation" and the announcement of her infamous world tour. Although no indication of new music has dropped yet, the Hive has all the right to obsess over Beyoncé's next moves.
See her fans' reactions to whatever she's got coming below.
blue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyoncé and deleting all of her profile pictures pic.twitter.com/9MvYX6G9Bt— wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 10, 2022
Now Beyoncé whatever it is pls remember we ina recession. 😩😭😭 pic.twitter.com/673MrDCipI— “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé after she uploads Blue Ivy’s new single at midnight pic.twitter.com/I9yhd3kMKT— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé is trending just because she deleted a few pics on social media. pic.twitter.com/X6CLQHBT7U— 😮💨 (@KirkWrites79) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé was not joking when she said “I stopped the world. World stop.”— ty. (@TKing_20) June 10, 2022
The way I was enjoying tf out of my show and my TV is now completely turned off. pic.twitter.com/rLm3APMdWG
Beyoncé right now pic.twitter.com/qz97AiqX4t— terrance (@stickysweett1) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé watching us gag and scream knowing she’s gonna release the Ivy Park Pride collection pic.twitter.com/1dwlTZc1XA— Lloyd (@thole_2298) June 10, 2022
BEYONCÉ WHAT YOU ABOUT TO DO GIRL!!?? 👀👀👀👀🫣🫣🫣 & I LOVE THE BRAND BUT PLEASE DONT BE IVY PARK RELATED pic.twitter.com/mFIHN3Yy0g— ZACH CAMPBELL (@zachcampbel) June 10, 2022
When nothing happens tonight and Beyoncé announces a new Ivy Park line: pic.twitter.com/H5P4KYpntS— DANTE DIDO (@dantexdido) June 10, 2022