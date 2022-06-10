Here's Why Fans Believe Beyonce Is Planning To Drop Something New

Beyoncé hasn't dropped a solo studio album since she shocked the world with her 2016 album Lemonade. Since then, the mother of three has delivered other successful works of art like EVERYTHING IS LOVE with JAY-Z, "Be Alive" from the King Richard soundtrack, and her visual album-documentary Black Is King. In 2021, Beyoncé made history as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, and is the most award female artist of all time. She's currently tied with Quincy Jones at 28 awards thus far.



The prolific singer is known for surprising her fans with new music and releases from her Ivy Park clothing and sneaker brand. The last time she took the extra step to cleanse her social media accounts was back in 2016 ahead of the release of her overwhelmingly successful single "Formation" and the announcement of her infamous world tour. Although no indication of new music has dropped yet, the Hive has all the right to obsess over Beyoncé's next moves.



See her fans' reactions to whatever she's got coming below.