Justin Bieber Reveals Shocking Diagnosis Leaving Part Of His Face Paralyzed

Justin Bieber revealed a shocking diagnosis in a video shared on social media on Friday (June 10). He explained that he’s been diagnosed to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has left the right side of his face paralyzed, effecting a nerve in his ear. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, according to Mount Sinai, is described as “a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth. It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head.”

Bieber shared his diagnosis in a nearly 3-minute video, explaining his diagnosis and revealing that it’s the reason he’s had to cancel upcoming performances. He also assured that he’s “gonna get better,” but needs time to rest moving forward. He said in the video:

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So, for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax, and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it. I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be. I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. I’m gonna get better. I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope, and I trust God and I trust that this is all gonna — it’s all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I’m gonna rest. I love you guys. Peace.”

Watch Bieber’s video here: