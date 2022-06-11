What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? What To Know About Justin Bieber's Diagnosis

Here are some things to know about Ramsay Hunt syndrome, according to Mount Sinai:

Causes of Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. The virus infects the facial nerve near the inner ear, which leads to irritation and swelling of the nerve.

Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Severe ear pain

Painful rash on the eardrum, ear canal, earlobe, tongue and roof of mouth on the side with the affected nerve

Hearing loss on one side

Vertigo

Weakness on one side of the face that causes difficulty closing one eye, eating, making facial expressions, facial droop and paralysis

How to treat Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Steroids like prednisone or antiviral medicines are usually given to the patient. Pain killers are also needed if pain continues.

How long Ramsay Hunt syndrome recovery takes

Some Ramsay Hunt syndrome patients recover within a few weeks if there's not much damage to the nerve. If damage is more severe, a full recovery might be unlikely, even after several months.

Possible complications of Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Disfigurement from loss of movement

Change in taste

Damage to the eye, loss of vision

Nerves growing back to the wrong structures that cause abnormal reactions to a movement

Persistent pain

Face muscle or eyelid spasms

