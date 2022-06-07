Justin Bieber Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates: 'My Heart Breaks'

Justin Bieber announced Tuesday (June 7) he would postpone a few shows due to his "sickness" that is "getting worse."

On his Instagram story, the "Peaches" singer said, "Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 8). His show on Friday (June 10) in Washington, D.C. has not been postponed, according to TicketMaster. The ticketing website also said tickets purchased for the Toronto shows will be valid for the new date when it is announced.

More rescheduling problems plague the "Justice Tour" as Madison Square Garden has been double-booked for the NHL Eastern Conference Final. If the series can't close the series before June 14 (NYR leads 2-1), the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lighting series goes to Game 7 — which is scheduled for the same day as Bieber's second MSG show on June 14.

Bieber's show would be postponed to the following day, June 15, according to Sports Illustrated.