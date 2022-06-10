During the press conference, Kodak Black was also asked about his recent work with Kendrick Lamar on the Compton rapper's newest album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers. Yak reflected on his collaboration with K Dot and called him "a real one." He also revealed that he's planning on dropping his next project Guns N' Roses.



“I really appreciate [Kendrick Lamar], you know, acknowledging me and all of that," Kodak said. "And he a Gemini like me. I just know he’s a real one. He’s a real one and I appreciate him."

“And I’m finna drop that 'Guns N’ Roses' next," he added.



Elsewhere in the press conference, Kodak also spoke about his latest efforts to help the community, wanting to get into the movie business with 50 Cent, and his ambitions to launch a sports agency. He also answered a fan's burning question about his anticipated collaboration with Drake.



“Me and Drake we got some music,” Kodak said. “It’s been on like whenever bruh feel like he ready and stuff. They be like ’Is we gone drop the album? We gon’ do this? It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though."



Kodak Black Day goes down on the rapper's birthday, June 11. Check out more scenes from the press conference below.