Ohio Issues Most Speeding Tickets In America, Report Says

If there is one thing that we now know about Ohio, it is that there is no shortage of highway patrols. Out of 50 states full of drivers, this Midwest state has the greatest need for speed. Though speeding statistics show an increase directly related to the pandemic, ticketing rates continue to rise.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, 16% of drivers who received a speeding ticket in 2020 already had a few speeding tickets issued before. The speed limit is 65 on most highways, but that does not stop Ohioans and travelers from pushing the limits. There is notably a larger police present along Ohio highways than in other states.

Here is what Stacker had to say about Ohio's speeding ticket statistics:

"Ohio tops the list with the percentage of drivers who have prior speeding tickets, and the pandemic may have played a role in that. The Ohio State Patrol saw a significant increase in speeding during the first year of the pandemic, with drivers taking advantage of empty roads, and this hasn’t wavered since. In 2020, despite overall ticketing going down by just over 100,000 from 2019, state troopers still wrote 80% more tickets to drivers doing at least 100 mph than in 2019."

For more information regarding the states with the most speeding tickets in America visit HERE.