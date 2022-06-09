"I'm bringing my Phriends to @sitw 🌊" Pharrell tweeted. "Check out the new additions to the #SITWfest lineup. More surprises to come."



While SZA has been on several stages lately, it's been a long time since we've seen Drink Champs host N.O.R.E., Q-Tip, Justin Timberlake and (especially) The Clipse perform with P on a festival stage. Something In The Water previously announced it's lineup back in April. The set list includes performances from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha-T, Chloe x Halle, Snoh Aalegra, Roddy Ricch, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Ozuna and more.



"I’m just happy about the spectrum," Pharrell recently told Complex about the lineup. "The amount of artists we got, it’s really good stuff. Really amazing careers, and also the ones we can’t announce, those are some super special ones. I’m grateful. It’s going to be crazy."



The announcement comes right before Pharrell is expected to release his new single "Cash In Cash Out" featuring Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage. Hopefully, 21 will also be in D.C. to join P and Tyler at the festival to perform their new song live.



Something In The Water Festival is going down June 17 - June 19. Cop your tickets here.