See What's Bringing Out These Creepy Critters In Texas

We all know that cockroaches can be a nuisance. But did you know that their populations increase in the summer months?

My San Antonio reported that the warmer temperatures are bringing more and more cockroaches into homes. Molly Keck, senior program specialist and board-certified entomologist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said that cockroaches come inside to search for food, water, and shelter from the heat.

The bugs can get inside when they're brought in with groceries or inside boxes. They can easily move within structures as well such as from apartment to apartment.

Here are some tips that you can use if you see some of the creepy crawlies in your home, according to Keck: