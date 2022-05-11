'This Is Horrid': One North Texas Neighborhood Battling Nasty Nuisance

One North Texas neighborhood is battling a gross, swarming nuisance, reported NBC DFW.

Gnats have completely taken over the yards and homes in the Katy Lake neighborhood of Waxahachie. Residents say that the problem has gotten completely out of control.

Homeowner Tom Hoffman said that the gnats are so prevalent that it's hard to eat or drink without swallowing one, and cooking is completely off the table.

Hoffman has pinned up fly ribbons like streamers throughout his home, and they're already covered with gnats. He has also put up bug zappers and traps all over his tables and counters.

Hoffman said, "I have an electronic fly swatter, and I use this. I work from home, while I'm on conference calls and I'm constantly swinging it trying to keep them away." He's spent hundreds of dollars trying to battle the bugs, but says it's impossible.

Hoffman said, "Take your worst day camping, with bugs and flies, multiply it by 100 and that's what we're living in our houses, not outside, in our houses."

The City of Waxahachie said that the source of the problem is likely the plastic recycling company that recently moved in. A representative for the property that the recycling company uses said they've given the company 30 days to fix the problem.

Hoffman said, "This is horrid. We can't continue to live this way. My wife had surgery. she's had three casts on. Each cast they've taken off, she's had gnats inside her cast."