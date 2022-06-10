An inmate at a Texas jail was apparently caught in the middle of an escape attempt wearing a deputy's uniform and hiding in a closet.

Aaron Allen Voyce, 22, scheduled to appear in Zoom court at the time of the incident around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to KSAT.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said officials began to search for Voyce when he didn't appear in the court hearing. Deputies were also alerted to a fire alarm that went off on the jail's fifth floor. When officials arrived to the fifth floor, they found a pair of inmate sandals by themselves.

Voyce was found hiding inside a closet, wearing a spare deputy's uniform. He was barefoot. The uniform didn't have a name tag on it, Salazar said. Voyce was taken back into custody without incident. Police also found ceiling tiles missing and say the inmate was trying to escape the jail.

All inmates and deputies were accounted for at the time of and after the incident, Salazar said.

Voyce is in jail on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal and aggravated assault after he allegedly beat his family's dog to death with a baseball bat, according to KSAT.