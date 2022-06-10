This Arizona City Is One Of The Best In The Country For Staycations

Traveling can get pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean you can't still have fun. There are tons of opportunities for the perfect staycation right here in the state.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities in the US for staycations. The website states, "To determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key metrics. Our data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs to the share of residents who are vaccinated."

According to the study, Tucson placed in the top 25 best states for staycations. The city came in at number 18 on the list. It was 17th overall for "food and entertainment."

Other Arizona cities landed on the list's top 100. Scottsdale came in at number 29, Tempe was number 25, Phoenix landed at number 74, and Glendale was number 92.

Here are the top 25 best cities in the US for staycations:

Honolulu, HI Orlando, FL Chicago, IL Fort Lauderdale, FL Portland, ME Las Vegas, NV San Francisco, CA New York, NY San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Charleston, SC Salt Lake City, UT Portland, OR New Orleans, LA Miami, FL Cincinnati, OH Tucson, AZ Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Austin, TX Pittsburgh, PA Washington, DC Minneapolis, MN Los Angeles, CA

Click here to check out the full study.